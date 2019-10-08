< Back to All News

Nevada County Teen Birth Rate Continues To Decline

Posted: Oct. 8, 2019 12:52 AM PDT

The teen birth rate continues to hit new record lows this century. In Nevada County, there were once 200 births from 2000 to 2002. Then it dropped to 104 during 2012 to 2014. And for 2015 to 2017, the county’s Director of Nursing for the Public Health Department, Cindy Wilson says it was down to 81 births for ages 15 to 19. One of the reasons for the gradual improvement is good access to family planning resources…

Statewide, the birth rate was 13-point-9 per one-thousand females, an 11-percent decline between 2016 and 2017. But Wilson says Nevada County’s latest rate was what’s termed by the California Department of Public Health as “suppressed”…

Other factors for continued declining adolescent birth rates include longer delays before a young person’s first sexual experience.

