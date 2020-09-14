< Back to All News

Nevada County Third In U.S In Technology Practices

Posted: Sep. 14, 2020 12:22 AM PDT

After being named the top digital small county in the country two years in a row, Nevada County slipped slightly this time, but only to third place. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe credits their Information Services Department for continuing to provide more user-friendly internet access options…

Meanwhile, broadband expansion continues to be a challenge. But Wolfe says there is hope…

The 18th annual rankings were based on counties with populations of less than 150-thousand and are announced by the Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties. The survey identifies the best technology practices. That includes initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage open data, collaboration and shared services, enhance cyber security, and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.

