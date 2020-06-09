Nevada County to Enter Stage Three Re-Opening

This is a big week for the local economy. More businesses will be allowed to re-open later this week under Stage Three of Governor Newsom’s plan with the coronavirus pandemic seeming to be subsiding. Twelve sectors will be allowed to open, which has Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey beaming…

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey 1

That would be true for Grass Valley and the rest of the county as well. The county Public Health department hosted a web conference about the re-opening yesterday. Whittlesey was part of the ‘hotel’ group…

Listen to Cathy Whittlesey 2

Movie theaters are also part of Stage Three of the governor’s re-opening plan. Businesses do not have to get direct permission from the county to re-open, but must have a social distancing plan in place, and must be able to show that they are following county and state guidelines.

–gf