Nevada County to Form Parks Coalition

Posted: Dec. 19, 2019 8:08 AM PST

In a conversation that has been going on for years if not decades, Nevada County is taking a step toward co-operation if not eventual consolidation., with parks and recreation. The Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution to facilitate a coalition with several entities…

County Planning Director Brian Foss says the group would likely meet monthly for a year, and a report would be issued later on any progress made. Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout says there’s plenty of facilities, and space for parks, but the issue is funding for programs, and maintenance of facilities….

Swarthout says that’s even though people who live outside the city limits would use the pool. Exactly who would make up the coalition and when they will meet is still to be determined. The group would not include the Truckee area, which has their own parks department-paid for with a utility tax.

