Nevada County to get $375K Power Shutoff Relief

Nevada County will be getting some financial relief from the Public Safety Power Shutoffs, but when, and how they will use it, hasn’t been determined yet. Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a one-time general fund allocation of 75-million dollars to local governments. Each county will get at least 150-thousand dollars, and Nevada County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says Nevada County will be getting 375-thousand…

Fuel for the county’s emergency generators to keep the Sheriff’s Department operating is another possibilities, along with backup batteries and radios. Wolfe says, too, that some of it can be spent on trying to keep the most ‘at-risk’ people safe…

Wolfe says counties get the money automatically, but cities like Grass Valley and Nevada City can apply for some of that money.

