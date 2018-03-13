Local Students to Participate in National Walkout

A number of schools in Nevada County will be participating in tomorrow’s (Wed.) National School Walkout. The 17-minute walkout, which starts at 10am, honors the 17 students who were killed in last month’s shooting rampage at a Florida high school. Principal Kelly Rhoden says she’s not sure how many students will be participating at Nevada Union High School…

Rhoden says consequences might include missing a test or getting a tardy slip. But she says the only organized activity actually begins around 10:30am, when a student-formed group called the Social Justice Club plans a 17-minute show of unity. She says that’s during the passing period, when they’ll be more visible to other students…

Other schools known to be participating include Bear River High School, the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, Forest Charter School, and Grass Valley Charter School. Participants in the nationwide event are also urging Congress to ban assault weapons, require universal background checks, and pass a restraining order that would allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violent behavior.