Nevada County Will Also Vote For New Congressman

With the June elections now less than three months away, it’s also time to make sure your voter registration is up to date. Janice Bedayn is the Voter Services Chair with the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. She says a lot of people moved during the pandemic…

The registration deadline is May 23rd. Bedayn says the League is also planning candidates’ forums during the last two weeks of April and first week of May. Meanwhile, legislative boundaries have also changed with redistricting. And while Megan and Brian Dahle will continue to be Nevada County’s representatives in the Assembly and State Senate, there will be a new Congressional representative. Bedayn says we’ve been moved from Doug LaMalfa’s District One to District Three, which John Garamendi had to vacate, because he no longer lives there…

Garamendi is running in District Eight. At the beginning of the year, District Three was 39-percent Republican and 32-percent Democrat. There are three Democratic candidates: Peter Delle, Kermit Jones, and David Peterson. There are also three Republican candidates: Monika Sheldon-London, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, and current Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.