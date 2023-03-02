Nevada County Women’s History Month Declared

March has also been declared as Nevada County Women’s History Month. At the recent Board meeting, Supervisor Heidi Hall read a resolution. It said, in part, that women have been a vital component in the county’s history and creation of community, business, and cultural life…

The resolution also mentioned Lola Montez, Lotta Crabtree, Emma Nevada, and others, in bringing a level of culture and performing arts to Nevada County. In approving the resolution, Supervisor Lisa Swarthout acknowledged women being leaders in not only securing their voting rights and equal opportunity. But also in the abolitionist, emancipation, industrial labor, civil rights, and peace movements…

Nevada County Women’s History Month will include programs, ceremonies, and activities conducted, in part, at the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. That includes a “Kidder Wing” exhibit, tours, talks, and a short film produced by Nevada Union High School students, called “Who is Sarah Kidder?”