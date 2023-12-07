Nevada County Youth Commission Seated

It took just a matter of months for Nevada County’s first-ever Youth Commission to be seated. County Supervisors approved the 17 applicants, 14 to 19 years old, at its Tuesday meeting. And the Commission got to work right away, holding its first meeting that night. Each candidate was introduced, including a brief description of goals. That covered a wide variety of topics, including better connections for mental health and substance abuse help. Also coming up with formats for more peaceful resolutions of conflicts. Supervisors indicated the future looks bright, including Heidi Hall..

The original membership was to be 14. But the Board also approved a bylaw amendment, recommended by Commission adviser, Jeff Dellis, to expand it to as many as 18. Dellis says that was due to what he called an overwhelming enthusiasm observed during the recruitment process. He says the interest exceeded expectations…

Youth commission terms last for one year. Supervisors also encouraged commissioners to attend some of their various committee meetings, to get better insights about how government works and how solutions can be found for the various issues. Nevada County is only the eighth in California to create a youth commission.