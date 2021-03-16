< Back to All News

Nevada Co Case Rate Drops Into Red Tier For Now

Posted: Mar. 16, 2021 3:51 PM PDT

Nevada County’s coronavirus case rate has finally dropped into the Red Tier. But we need to stay that way for one more reading on the following Tuesday, in order to finally make it out of the Purple Tier for the first time in over four months. We’re now at nine-point-three, or below the threshold of 10. Meanwhile, ten more counties have advanced, but not the thirteen that was originally predicted by the State Department of Public Health. One of those counties left out was neighboring Yuba County. Yuba and Nevada Counties are among only 11 counties still in the most-infectious tier. Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says residents here, especially younger ones, appear to not be following longtime restrictions as well…

click to listen to Dr Kellermann

Kellermann says our most vulnerable population, people 65 and older, have not been the problem, since they’ve been eligible to be vaccinated…

click to listen to Dr Kellermann

Last week’s case rate was just above the threshold, at 10-point-1 percent. Our positivity rate has been well within the range for quite some time and is currently at four-point-four percent.

