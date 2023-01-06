< Back to All News

Nevada County’s First Baby Born On New Year’s Day

Posted: Jan. 6, 2023 12:16 AM PST

Nevada County’s first baby born for 2023 did also manage to occur on New Year’s Day, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. It’s also the first child for Lauren and Louis Jones. But Lauren says they were surprised, since their eight-pound four-ounce daughter, Jesse, was actually due on January fifth…

click to listen to Lauren Jones

And, as per tradition for the hospital, the Jones were the recipients of a Radio Flyer wagon filled with gifts donated by various groups and businesses. That included books, a handmade blanket, and a carrier. Lauren found the generosity a bit overwhelming…

click to listen to Lauren Jones

Lauren also mentioned that the nurses and staff at the hospital were phenomenal.

