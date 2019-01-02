Nevada County’s First Baby Of 2019 Announced

For the third straight time, the first child of the year to be born in Nevada County has appeared on the second day of the year. And, again, it’s a boy, given birth this year by Haley Walker-Costanzo, at 3:55am, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The father is Corey Fisher. Jameson is the first child for both and weighed in at seven pounds and one ounce. Costanzo says she didn’t expect she and Fisher would be the first couple…

And, as is customary, the first family was the recipient of a Radio Flyer wagon, from B and C Ace Hardware, that was filled with baby and mom items, along with gift cards and other various goodies for mom and dad…

Share the Spirit, which is an employee managed and funded program, donated three-hundred-dollars, and there were also donations from the hospital’s gift shop.