Nevada County’s Jobless Rate Drops Again

After a major surge, earlier this year, due to coronavirus closures, Nevada County’s unemployment rate has dropped for the second straight month. It was 10-point-6 percent in July, down two and a half points from June, after a record high, in May, of 14-point-4 percent. While that’s an improvement, it was only three and a half percent a year ago, when there were just 17-hundred-20 residents on the unemployment roll, compared to four-thousand-650 this year. The State Employment Development Department says the sector with the largest numerical increase in jobs was Leisure and Hospitality, gaining 990. That’s followed by Retail Trade, up 340 jobs, and Manufacturing, gaining 210 jobs. Nevada County’s jobless rate was the 19th-lowest among the state’s 58 counties, after being the 28th-lowest in June.