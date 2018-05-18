Nevada Co Jobless Rate Sets Another Record

Another drop in the unemployment rate for Nevada County. The April rate is down nearly half-a-point, from March, at three-point-three percent. State labor market analyst Luis Allejo says civilian employment actually dropped, especially in the Leisure and Hospitality sector. But he says joblessness went down even further…

The March rate was also the lowest ever recorded for that month. Allejo says this is also the 88th straight month that the rate was lower than a year ago, or going back to 2011.

Nevada County has the 15th lowest jobless rate among the 58 counties.