Nevada County Population Still Under 100,000

Nevada County’s population continues to hover just under a hundred thousand. The latest numbers from the state Department of Finance shows 98,904 people lived in the county as of January 1, which is a tenth-of-a-percent drop from a year ago. The department’s Chief of Demographic Research Tina Daley says this area and most of rural California has seen a slight drop…

Sacramento is an exception, and the largest growing major city in the state. The availability of housing is credited as a major factor. The city with the largest numerical increase in terms of total population is Chico, and Daley says that’s because of the Camp Fire…

The state issues population reports twice a year, but only breaks it down by city once a year. Showing Nevada County’s stagnant population, according to their report, Grass Valley has a population of 12,769–16 fewer people than a year ago. Nevada City has 3122, which is an increase of eight people. Truckee’s population is 16,434–just two more people than at the beginning of 2018. California’s total population is just under 40-million (at 39,927,315).

