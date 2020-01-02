Nevada County’s Ritter Announces Retirement

He’s been Nevada County’s Director of Child Support Services, Public Health Director, and currently is the Director of Social Services, but just for the next two months. Tex Ritter has announced his retirement. Ritter says it was kind of a New Year’s resolution. His first job at the county was Director of Child Support Services where he took what was described as a ‘middle of the pack’ department, and made it one of the top five in the state…

Ritter is also a former prosecuting attorney in Riverside and Marin counties. In addition to all of his department head positions, Ritter also used to teach a financial education class to prison inmates. He says one of his favorite career moments happened recently, when he got a call from one of his former pupils…

Ritter plans to travel, but be also enjoys endurance running. He says he tries to enter an Iron Man event at least once a year, and is training for a 100 mile run later this year. Ritter’s Nevada County career will be done at the end of February.

