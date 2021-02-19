Nevada Irrigation District Launches Blog

As part of its Centennial Celebration, the Nevada Irrigation District has also launched a blog on its new website. Public Information Officer Tomi Riley says throughout the year the district will explore the intricacies of how water gets to its customers…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

That’s the district’s latest entry. Riley says the blogs will also spotlight the district’s efforts to make sure when you turn on the tap, or crank a valve, the water flows…

click to listen to Tomi Riley

Riley says the blogs will be submitted around two times a month. You can also get on a mailing list, when a new entry is submitted, through NID’s website.