Nevada Joint Union Gears Up For Hybrid Learning

Students in the Nevada Joint Union High School District are preparing to return to campuses, in a little over two weeks, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, at least on a part time basis. The hybrid model, largely established this summer, features students in the classroom two days a week, and split into two alphabetical groups, allowing, on average, 14 to 16 students at a time. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says the original startup up date was moved up two weeks, to October 12th, because it’s the start of the new grading quarter. He says the recent improvement to a more “moderate” Tier for the county is having a more psychological than practical impact…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says a recent survey shows only around 15-percent of the student body will likely continue with distance learning full-time…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says only around 20 out of a total of 160 faculty and staff are also not comfortable returning to the classroom at this time. A virtual Town Hall for parents has also been scheduled for October 8th at 6pm.