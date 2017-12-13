< Back to All News

Nevada Joint Union H-S District Supe Retiring

Posted: Dec. 13, 2017 12:37 AM PST

It had been hinted at recently, and now it’s official. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Louise Johnson is retiring. And she’s doing it mostly for personal and family reasons…

Johnson’s last day is July 27th of next year. She says that will give her enough time to help administer and coordinate the spending of bond funds from Measure B, approved by voters last year. It provides $47 million for repairs and upgrades at the district’s three schools. Johnson says she’ll most miss the students…

Johnson was hired by the district in 2013, after serving as superintendent for the Ripon School District. She has drafted a request for proposals for the School Board to consider, as they gear up to find a replacement.

