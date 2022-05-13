< Back to All News

Nevada Joint Union Names New Superintendent

Posted: May. 12, 2022 5:17 PM PDT

Brett McFadden’s successor has been announced as the next superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, effective July first. And it’s a familiar name. Dan Frisella has been the assistant superintendent for the last six years. And he says the focus will continue to be where it belongs, on teaching and academic retention….

Frisella says despite the pandemic turmoil over the last couple of years, there was also a lot of learning from that…

Before becoming the district’s assistant superintendent, Frisella was principal of Nevada Union High School for about two years. He started in the district as NU’s assistant principal in 2011. McFadden has been superintendent for about four years. He’s returning to his home in Monterey County to be deputy superintendent for the Office of Education there. His wife also works in a local school in that county.

