Nevada St Bridge Replacement Contract Awarded

The final step for replacement of the 85-year-old Nevada Street Bridge in Nevada City has been taken. The City Council has approved a seven-point-six million dollar contract. It was the lowest of three bids submitted. And City Councilmember Lou Cici wondered if that meant any significant corner-cutting of costs. But City Engineer Bryan McAlister replied that’s not the way the process works. He said each bidder had similar qualifications….

And McAlister said the lowest bidder, Golden State Bridge, was also responsible for the Pine Street Bridge. City Councilmember Gary Peterson said the savings with Golden State mainly involve lower mobilization costs…

McAlister also noted that the contract was about a-million dollars more than the original estimate for the project. He said city staff has contacted Caltrans local assistance, to verify the process for requesting additional funds. Underground utility work will be the first phase, beginning in January. The existing bridge will be left in place and still be available for traffic until March. Demolition and replacement will then begin and it’s expected to be completed by November of next year.