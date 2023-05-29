< Back to All News

Nevada St Bridge Replacement Out To Bid

Posted: May. 29, 2023 12:12 AM PDT

Replacement of the 85-year-old Nevada Street Bridge now has a more precise timeline. The Nevada City City Council has authorized putting the six-million dollar project out to bid. It’s been programmed for replacement as a result of routine inspections that have revealed numerous deficiencies. And City Engineer Bryan McAlister told the Council that he’s pleased they received enough funding for the preferred design that maintains both historic as well as modern standards…

click to listen to Bryan McAlister

City Councilmember Gary Peterson also praised the project for addressing longtime concerns for non-motorized users…

click to listen to Gary Peterson

McAlister said it’ll be done in two phases, to minimize traffic impacts from the bridge’s closure. Underground utility work will be done first, in the fall, along with winterization. The existing bridge will be left in place for traffic until the spring of 2024, when demolition begins.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha