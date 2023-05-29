Nevada St Bridge Replacement Out To Bid

Replacement of the 85-year-old Nevada Street Bridge now has a more precise timeline. The Nevada City City Council has authorized putting the six-million dollar project out to bid. It’s been programmed for replacement as a result of routine inspections that have revealed numerous deficiencies. And City Engineer Bryan McAlister told the Council that he’s pleased they received enough funding for the preferred design that maintains both historic as well as modern standards…

City Councilmember Gary Peterson also praised the project for addressing longtime concerns for non-motorized users…

McAlister said it’ll be done in two phases, to minimize traffic impacts from the bridge’s closure. Underground utility work will be done first, in the fall, along with winterization. The existing bridge will be left in place for traffic until the spring of 2024, when demolition begins.