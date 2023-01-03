Nevada Street Bridge Replacement Moves Forward

Replacement of the 85-year-old Nevada Street Bridge begins in Nevada City this year. City Manager Sean Grayson says they recently received a grant. 88-percent of it will be funded by the Federal Highway Administration, with the remainder of the estimated six-and-a-half million dollar cost coming from local street funds. He says it’ll be done in phases, with the first phase, this year, not including construction work…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The existing two-span steel girder bridge is approximately 34-feet wide and 61-feet long. The new bridge will be 46-feet wide and almost 73-feet long, for increased lane and sidewalk widths…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

The new bridge will take from the truss design of the 1860 bridge on the site. The final cost of the project wil be determined, as always, by the contractor bidding process.