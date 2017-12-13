< Back to All News

Nevada Union Football Coach Houlihan Resigns

Posted: Dec. 13, 2017

Nevada Union High School’s football coach has resigned. Dennis Houlihan had been coach of the Miners for the past five seasons, but his team didn’t win a Sierra Foothill League game in his entire tenure, in part because those schools have a much larger enrollment than N-U. In a statement from the Athletic Director Jeff Dellis, Houlihan was “instrumental in developing fine upstanding young men. His commitment to the youth of Nevada County cannot be overstated. We thank him for his service.” The Miners will be in a new league next year, with schools of more comparable enrollment.

