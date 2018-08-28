Nevada Union Holds Back to School Night Tonight

With just under a couple weeks of school under the kids’ belts now, Nevada Union High School is hosting their ‘Back to School Night’ this evening. Principal Kelly Rhoden says there are a lot of activities for parents and others interested in the school…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

Rhoden says her part will be short-just a brief outline for the school year. Part of that speech will likely include structural improvements to the school that were done over the summer, but she says she’s also interested in new ways to honor achievement throughout the year…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

Also this evening, parents can learn about the ‘Site Council’, which is kind of an advisory group to the staff. Again, Back to School Night runs from 4:30 to 8pm at Nevada Union High School.

–gf