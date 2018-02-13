Nevada Union Hosts Future Students Tonight

Tonight will be a busy evening on the Nevada Union High School Campus, not because of a sporting event or theatrical performance, but because it’s N–U Preview Night…

Principal Kelly Rhoden says that presentation will begin at the Don Baggett Theater, and there will be performances by some of the performing arts students, but she says after that is when the real fun begins…

You can meet the teachers, and the on-campus clubs will all be represented. N-U Preview Night starts in the Don Baggett Theater this evening at 6 o’clock.

–gf