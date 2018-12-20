Nevada Union Issues Anti-Vaping Policy

We’ve been telling you this week about how more and more kids are using e-cigarettes, and that the surgeon general is declaring the problem an epidemic. Now, Nevada Union High School is trying to do something about it. Principal Kelly Rhoden says teachers are being made aware of what to look for when it comes to potentially dangerous products aimed directly at young people…

Most products don’t directly produce smoke, which makes them harder to detect, but a lot of them do contain nicotine. It’s also now illegal in California to use electronic cigarettes if you are under the age of 21. Rhoden says students have been made aware that so-called ‘vaping’ is not allowed…

That program is for first-time offenders. Rhoden says subsequent offenses will result in suspension and ultimately expulsion, but that hasn’t happened yet. She also says with new security cameras installed this year, staff is looking through surveillance video. They are also using student restrooms more frequently in order to monitor activity.

