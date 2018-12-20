< Back to All News

Nevada Union Issues Anti-Vaping Policy

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 7:17 AM PST

We’ve been telling you this week about how more and more kids are using e-cigarettes, and that the surgeon general is declaring the problem an epidemic. Now, Nevada Union High School is trying to do something about it. Principal Kelly Rhoden says teachers are being made aware of what to look for when it comes to potentially dangerous products aimed directly at young people…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 1

Most products don’t directly produce smoke, which makes them harder to detect, but a lot of them do contain nicotine. It’s also now illegal in California to use electronic cigarettes if you are under the age of 21. Rhoden says students have been made aware that so-called ‘vaping’ is not allowed…

Listen to Kelly Rhoden 2

That program is for first-time offenders. Rhoden says subsequent offenses will result in suspension and ultimately expulsion, but that hasn’t happened yet. She also says with new security cameras installed this year, staff is looking through surveillance video. They are also using student restrooms more frequently in order to monitor activity.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha