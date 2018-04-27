Nevada Union Names New Football Coach

The search has taken a little over four months, and it ended right in its own back yard. Nevada Union High School has hired Assistant Coach Brad Sparks as the Miners new Head Football Coach. Sparks has been an assistant since 2012. Prior to that he was the head coach at Marysville High School for 17 years, and an assistant at Yuba College for a year before that. In an e-mail from the school, Athletic Director Jeff Dellis says ““We’ve hired an incredible football coach that always has the best interest of kids in mind. He has experience at the high school level. He has a great ability to communicate. Kids love him. He’s a perfect fit for what we’re trying to accomplish here.” Sparks is currently working on his bachelor’s degree at National University. He is employed at Nevada Union as a paraeducator. He takes over for Dennis Houlihan, who resigned in January after five seasons.

–gf