Nevada Union Parking Lot Officially Opens Today

Just in time for the start of classes, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held this morning for the new parking lot at Nevada Union High School. In addition to new asphalt, school officials say the project includes a lot of underground utility work, sidewalks to accommodate the disabled, and new student drop-off areas to alleviate congestion. Other features include new non-intrusive LED lighting, a new entry stairway and ramp, and new landscaping. The project is paid for with Measure B bond funds. School starts on Wednesday. The ribbon-cutting is at 8am.