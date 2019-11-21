Nevada Union Plans For Emergency Closure Days

Classes had already been cancelled at most Nevada County schools, when it turned out that there would be no Public Safety Power Shutoff this time around. Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says while some schools have actually tried to stay open during a shutoff, she has safety concerns…

Rhoden says if this threatened shutoff had started to be implemented at the original time of 2pm Wednesday, classes at NU might have still been conducted in the morning. And as long as shutoffs are still part of future wildfire seasons, she says school districts are now preparing to adjust to the reality of scheduling more days off…

Currently, Rhoden says two snow days are set aside each school year. But she says that may be folded into four, five, or as many as seven emergency closure days. She also says even though graduation day won’t be moved, and is still scheduled for June sixth, students may be asked to come back during the week after the last day of school, which is still set for June fifth.