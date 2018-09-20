< Back to All News

Nevada Union Holds College and Career Night

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

The school year is only a few weeks in, but for high school seniors, it’s never to early to plan for life after high school. Nevada Union High School Principal Kelly Rhoden says tonight is College and Career Night…

The Keynote speaker will be Stephanie Ortiz, dean at the Sierra College Nevada County campus. That will be in the Don Baggett Theater at 6pm. They’ll also have breakout sessions in various classrooms, where representatives from several colleges will be represented, including Sacramento State, the University of the Pacific, the University of Nevada, Sierra College, and others. Rhoden says there’s also people to give advice if you have a specific field of study in mind…

Those sessions run from 7 to about 8:30.

–gf

