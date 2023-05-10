NevCo Ag Commissioner On Federal Committee

Nevada County’s Agriculture Commissioner has been selected as the only California member on a Federal committee. Chris de Nijs says he was nominated to serve on the National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee by the statewide Agriculture Association and Commissioner…

The committee advises the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary. de Nijs says the main focus is on facilitating a better co-existence between wildlife and humans. That includes mitigating wildlife disease outbreaks. They also provide a lot of protection of the natural resources…

Last year, de Nijs was awarded a California State Association of Counties Challenge Award for joint work in the Disaster Livestock Access Program. That supports the safe evacuation from commercial ranch operations. National Wildlife Services Advisory Committee members are appointed for a two-year term and can serve up to three straight terms.