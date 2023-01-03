NevCo Ag Dept Gets Livestock Pgm Award

In 2022, Nevada, Placer, and Yuba counties partnered to create a Disaster Livestock Access Pass Program. And the innovative, multi-jurisdictional program has been recognized with the annual Challenge Award by the California State Association of Counties. It’s one of 18 selected out of 370 entries submitted. Nevada County Agriculture Commissioner, Chris de Nijs, says it’s the first time his department has been a recipient. It provides one pass that can be used in more than one county during such emergencies as wildfires….

Many ranchers own property in more than one county. De Nijs says the program is giving them the ability to save the lives of their animals and protect their livelihoods, without facing the prospect of perhaps having to sneak onto their properties illegally…

De Nijs also stresses that access is still determined by law enforcement, depending on the emergency conditions at the time.