< Back to All News

NevCo Again Has Good Voter Participation Rate

Posted: Nov. 8, 2022 12:43 AM PST

 

Despite reports around the state of low voter interest in today’s elections, the participation rate in Nevada County has been looking good. County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says the return rate of mail-in ballots, as of Monday, was 35-percent, or over 26-thousand, which is the fourth-best of the 58 counties. He says any ballots received Monday and today will be part of the vote canvass after the elections. In-person voting is still counted on election night and Diaz expects heavy walk-ups today at vote centers, along with people dropping off their ballots And despite the increasing number of uncounted ballots after election night, with the mail-in system, he says it’s still rare that outcomes of close races are changed later…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Diaz does say there is a quicker canvass, with the mail-in system…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Vote centers close at eight tonight, that’s also the deadline for dropping off ballots. Ballots mailed in must be received no later than seven days after election day to be counted. This is also the last election for Diaz to process, as he gets ready to retire at the end of the year. Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona will then take over, after being elected in June.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha