NevCo Again Has Good Voter Participation Rate

Despite reports around the state of low voter interest in today’s elections, the participation rate in Nevada County has been looking good. County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says the return rate of mail-in ballots, as of Monday, was 35-percent, or over 26-thousand, which is the fourth-best of the 58 counties. He says any ballots received Monday and today will be part of the vote canvass after the elections. In-person voting is still counted on election night and Diaz expects heavy walk-ups today at vote centers, along with people dropping off their ballots And despite the increasing number of uncounted ballots after election night, with the mail-in system, he says it’s still rare that outcomes of close races are changed later…

Diaz does say there is a quicker canvass, with the mail-in system…

Vote centers close at eight tonight, that’s also the deadline for dropping off ballots. Ballots mailed in must be received no later than seven days after election day to be counted. This is also the last election for Diaz to process, as he gets ready to retire at the end of the year. Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona will then take over, after being elected in June.