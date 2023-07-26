NevCo Also May Enroll In Pioneer Energy

It looks like the rest of Nevada County is also going to be enrolled with a new power supplier in the near future. At their next meeting, August 8th, the Board of Supervisors will be hearing a presentation from county officials and Pioneer Energy. County Senior Administrative Analyst, Heather Heckler, describes it as a Community Aggregation plan, which has already been adopted by Nevada City and Grass Valley…

All PG and E customers would be automatically enrolled…

Heckler says if the Board likes what it hears, formal adoption of the plan could be in October. Pioneer negotiates with energy producers and purchases electricity in the same market that PG and E does. The company’s executive director recently told us that, in a recent study of neighboring counties, 85-percent of solar customers save money with them. Heckler says there’s also an informational presentation this (Wed.) evening at 6 at the Higgins Lions Community Center.