< Back to All News

NevCo Also May Enroll In Pioneer Energy

Posted: Jul. 26, 2023 12:45 AM PDT

It looks like the rest of Nevada County is also going to be enrolled with a new power supplier in the near future. At their next meeting, August 8th, the Board of Supervisors will be hearing a presentation from county officials and Pioneer Energy. County Senior Administrative Analyst, Heather Heckler, describes it as a Community Aggregation plan, which has already been adopted by Nevada City and Grass Valley…

click to listen to Heather Heckler

All PG and E customers would be automatically enrolled…

click to listen to Heather Heckler

Heckler says if the Board likes what it hears, formal adoption of the plan could be in October. Pioneer negotiates with energy producers and purchases electricity in the same market that PG and E does. The company’s executive director recently told us that, in a recent study of neighboring counties, 85-percent of solar customers save money with them. Heckler says there’s also an informational presentation this (Wed.) evening at 6 at the Higgins Lions Community Center.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha