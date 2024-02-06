< Back to All News

NevCo Assessor Says Tax Exemption Underutilized

Posted: Feb. 6, 2024 12:41 AM PST

A reminder to homeowners from Nevada County’s Assessor. Rolf Kleinhans says property tax savings, in the form of a seven-thousand dollar reduction to their home’s taxable value, awaits them until the middle of the month. And he says there are a significant number who are either unaware of this or simply have not taken advantage of it…

Kleinhans says the exemption automatically applies, if the home has been the primary residence since January first. That translates to a property tax savings of about 70 dollars a year, which is reflected on the property tax bill. Meanwhile, Kleinhans says the exemption is even more important because of the passage of Proposition 19…

Kleinhans says this program is just one of several that can save a taxpayer money. He says those programs have resulted in over 278-million dollars in property tax savings in the last year alone. The deadline to apply for the exemption is February 15th.

