NevCo Behavioral Health May Get Workforce Help

Posted: Jun. 21, 2023 12:26 AM PDT

A “workforce crisis” is how Nevada County’s director describes the staffing situation at her Behavioral Health Department to help emotionally-struggling young people. And with most other departments, statewide, facing similar challenges, Governor Newsom has awarded over 14-million dollars in grants. The money will be divided up among 16 statewide organizations, to allow them to recruit, train, and place nearly 33-hundred peer personnel, ages 18 to 25, in 43 counties, including Nevada County. Phebe Bell says the focus, locally, is on providing more support for high school and community college students…

Peer personnel duties include leading recovery groups, building community and relationships, sharing resources, and advocating for people in recovery. Meanwhile, Bell says other ongoing recruitment efforts will continue…

Bell says the staffing would be at individual schools and school districts, with Behavioral Health providing support.

