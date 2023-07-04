< Back to All News

NevCo Benefits From More Fire Aircraft In Region

Posted: Jul. 3, 2023 5:42 PM PDT

For the second wildfire season in a row, Cal Fire is bolstering its aircraft. Governor Newsom recently announced 72-million dollars in funding that allows another 19 helicopters and five airplanes for a contractual period of three to four months. That includes at the Auburn and Truckee airports. Chief of Flight Operations, Stuart Sprung, says the Grass Valley Air Attack Base is already in good shape. But the additions at those airports, as well as in Chico and the McClellan base in Sacramento, will still benefit Nevada County. The aircraft also have even greater capability and speed…

click to listen to Chief Sprung

Sprung says the additional fixed-wing aircraft include three large airtankers specifically designed to carry up to four-thousand gallons of retardant…

click to listen to Chief Sprung

Last week, Cal Fire alone responded to over 300 wildfires, with the further major heatwave of the summer.

