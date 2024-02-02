< Back to All News

NevCo Cannabis Industry Getting Financial Help

Posted: Feb. 2, 2024 2:23 PM PST

While cannabis is a budding industry in Nevada County, it’s been cost-prohibitive for some to be able to enter it. But Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says those interested in entering the regulated market can now apply for financial assistance. It’s called the Good to Grow Grants Program…

Wolfe says the County has partnered with the Sierra Business Council to administer and disperse approximately one-point-three million dollars. Potential applicants can also take an online short quiz first, to see if they qualify, before filling out an application. The Executive Director of the local Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon, estimates there are about 175 to 180 businesses in the unincorporated county…

Gamzon says the grant funds will aid businesses with such things as infrastructure improvements and permitting and regulatory assistance. The application deadline is February 28th. The Sierra Business Council is also hosting two workshops to answer questions. One is Thursday at 6pm at the Rood Center. The other is on Thursday, the 22nd, at 5pm, that’s Zoom only.

