NevCo Celebrates Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Posted: Aug. 12, 2022 12:41 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Women, Infants, and Children Program, also known as WIC, is once again celebrating National Breastfeeding Month. It’s every August. WIC Coordinator and Senior Nutritionist, Debra Wilson, says the county continues to have one of the highest hospital breastfeeding initiation rates in the state. And the WIC program’s fully breastfeeding rates are in the top three for California, at the three, six, and 11-month milestones. She cites a lot of local early support and information, including from the Breastfeeding Coalition…

And, as we mentioned earlier this week, the Coalition gives mothers a cool place to feed, pump, or change their babies during the Fair. That’s with the Rock and Relax Lounge in Ponderosa Hall…

Also, earlier this year, the Coalition sponsored a “Share the Love” breastmilk donation drive, with over five-thousand ounces collected for the San Jose Mothers Milk Bank. It’s a critical donation, given the recent formula crisis that greatly impacted those in need of premature and therapeutic formulas.

