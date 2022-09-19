NevCo Chief Information Officer Honored

Nevada County’s Chief Information Officer was singled out last week at the annual meeting of the Rural County Representatives of California. Steve Monaghan received the President’s Award for his technology leadership. The group’s longtime county representative, Supervisor Dan Miller, praised Monaghan’s efforts toward expanding broadband access here, which RCRC has also been working extremely hard on…

Before becoming part of county government, Miller says Monaghan was a private business owner…

Monaghan is also a past president and current member of the California County Information Services Directors Association. He’s also a member of Chico State University’s Cybersecurity Program Advisory Board and on RCRC’s Broadband Advisory Committee. RCRC has 39 counties.