NevCo Chief Information Officer Honored

Posted: Sep. 19, 2022 12:50 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Chief Information Officer was singled out last week at the annual meeting of the Rural County Representatives of California. Steve Monaghan received the President’s Award for his technology leadership. The group’s longtime county representative, Supervisor Dan Miller, praised Monaghan’s efforts toward expanding broadband access here, which RCRC has also been working extremely hard on…

click to listen to Dan Miller

Before becoming part of county government, Miller says Monaghan was a private business owner…

click to listen to Dan Miller

Monaghan is also a past president and current member of the California County Information Services Directors Association. He’s also a member of Chico State University’s Cybersecurity Program Advisory Board and on RCRC’s Broadband Advisory Committee. RCRC has 39 counties.

