NevCo Clerk-Recorder Appears At Community Forum

Optimism on speeding up election vote counts was among remarks made by Nevada County’s Clerk-Recorder at the monthly Community Forum at Sierra College on Friday. Even before becoming one of the first Voters Choice Act counties in the state, Natalie Adona said around 80-percent of residents cast ballots by mail. She said it’s now at over 90-percent. But she also indicated that it’s a lengthier tabulation process. She said more verification steps are needed, compared to the traditional in-person system. She said more than half of ballots couldn’t be counted on election night for the November 2022 contests…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

Adona also noted that since voters’ signatures can change over the years, as many as half of them can require manual reviews. But she said a new ballot sorting machine should speed up the vote tally process tremendously. Even before they got the machine, she pointed out that their certification process is normally completed within around a week-and-a-half of the 30-day deadline. Meanwhile, Adona also mentioned that, with all the localized races in various districts, and the state’s Open Primary rules, there are essentially two primaries on the same ballot for the March Primary. And that’s resulted in 72 different ballot designs…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

Adona worked as Assistant Clerk-Recorder in 2019 before winning election as Clerk-Recorder, to replace the retiring Greg Diaz, in 2022.