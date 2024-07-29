NevCo Commission Deadlocks On Crafts Collective

After a four-hour hearing, an arts and crafts school and collective was denied recently by the Nevada County Planning Commission, due to a tie vote. One of the five members was not able to attend the meeting, resulting in a 2-2 vote deadlock. The applicants proposed converting nearly 16 acres into what’s called the Wolf Craft Collective, on Wolf Road, about half-a-mile from Highway 49 near Higgins Corner. Nine of 27 people attending the meeting were against the project. Sheri Fogerty told the commission that the Higgins General Plan didn’t allow commercial uses in that area and was only zoned for residential and agriculture…

The proposal featured optional overnight tent cabins that could accomodate up to 29 guests. Up to 40 students at a time could attend a school. Commissioner Jo Garst described the collective as a “cool project”…

But commissioner Terry McAteer didn’t like the visual impacts going down Wolf Road, that the applicants had shoved everything together and tried to shoehorn a project into a relatively small parcel. And commissioner Laura Duncan, who represents that district, said it felt like the project offered short-term housing more than camping and it was inappropriate for the rural area. It’s not known if the applicants will try again when they know all five members will be present.