NevCo Connects Lifts Mask Mandate Also

The sudden reversal on the mask mandate for public transportation on Monday did catch a number of officials off-guard, including in Nevada County. Nevada County Connects Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, says his office did receive a number of calls, after a Federal judge ruled that the CDC had overstepped its authority. So signage was installed by Wednesday, also including for Nevada County Now, for special needs riders…

But Van Valkenburgh says it’s too early to know if optional masking will provide a further boost in ridership, which has been recovering…

Meanwhile, the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks on public transit. The judge said the agency had failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate and did not allow public comment, which, she says, was in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules. The judge was appointed by former president Trump in 2020.