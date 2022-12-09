< Back to All News

NevCo Consolidated Fire District Has New Chief

Posted: Dec. 9, 2022 2:20 PM PST

For the new chief of the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District it’s kind of a homecoming. Jason Robitaille has returned to California after a five-year stint in Arkansas. And he says he was grateful he got to shadow Jim Turner before he retired…

But with a spike in retirements this year, Robitaille says that makes the reduction of chronic staffing shortages even more challenging…

Robitaille says a new needs assessment for the district will soon be conducted, as part of an update of the strategic plan. He was born in Walnut Creek and says he developed an interest in firefighting at an early age, when he went to a school that was also next door to a fire department.

