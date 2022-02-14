NevCo Consolidated Has New Division Chief

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District has a new Division Chief of Operations. Patrick Sullivan replaces Jim Turner, who recently retired. And his already gearing up, in February, for another challenging season…

Last summer, Turner told the Board of Supervisors that the current number of firefighters, at the time, barely reached the minimum number that’s required for an incident. But, speaking during KNCO’s “On the Town”, last week, Sullivan indicated that staffing looks more promising for this season, with a large response during the application period, which ended on Friday…

Fire officials say full staffing also allows more defensible space inspections and greater progress in meeting the proper distance requirements around homes. And that could be especially critical, in light of all the green waste that’s resulted from the late December snowstorm.