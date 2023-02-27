< Back to All News

NevCo Consolidated Staffing Challenges Continue

Posted: Feb. 27, 2023 12:29 AM PST

Firefighting is a tough job. And the challenges continue for departments to find adequate staffing. That includes for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District. Spearking recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Chief Patrick Sullivan indicates those who are left in a department can be doing jobs meant for two or even three people…

click to listen to Chief Sullivan

And with low unemployment rates, there are just fewer people looking for new jobs. Requirements have also gotten stricter over the years. Training can also be challenging and time-consuming and many people simply aren’t able to be on call for emergencies, including as a volunteer. So Chief Jason Robitaille says fatigue also becomes a concern with the chronic shortages…

click to listen to Chief Robitaille

Many departments have also had to scale back the scope of their services, when departments often only have two-person crews responding. One study shows that a four-person crew can complete 22 essential firefighting and rescue tasks during a typical home fire 30-percent faster.

