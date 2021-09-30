< Back to All News

NevCo Could Benefit From Affordable Housing Bills

Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 12:08 AM PDT

More state affordable housing funding is expected to be on the way for Nevada County. Governor Newsom has signed a package of 31 bills worth 22-billion dollars. He says the focus will be on cutting red tape and holding cities more accountable for providing their own fair share of housing. The county’s director of Housing and Community Services, Mike Dent, says the bills are being reviewed to see how they may apply to this area…

Newsom Administration officials say the so-called California Comeback Plan will lead to the creation of over 84-thousand new housing units and exits for homelessness. Dent says low-income housing has always been a challenge to build…

The Comeback Plan is also touted as funding a new 100-million dollar grant program for low-to-moderate income homeowners to build accessory dwelling units.

