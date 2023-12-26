NevCo DA Touts Prop 47 Reform Initiative

The ballot initiative aimed at increasing penalties for drug and theft crimes, while amending Proposition 47, is now in circulation. About a month ago, Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson spoke in favor of one aspect that would allow more murder prosecutions of repeat fentanyl dealers where someone died from an overdose. And on KNCO’s On the Town recently, Wilson indicated that just moderate changes to the law, passed in 2014, would have a number of other significant and beneficial impacts. That includes reducing homelessness through drug and mental health treatment…

Wilson said since Prop 47 has gone into effect homelessness has increased by 51-percent in California, while dropping 11-percent in the rest of the country. He said it would increase penalties for people who repeatedly engage in theft. And that might help reduce the growing problem of “smash and grab” gangs at retail businesses. Prop 47 reduced charges to misdemeanors for thefts valued under 950-dollars…

The intiative, proposed for the November 2024 ballot, would also permit judges to use their discretion to sentence drug dealers to state prison instead of county jail when they’re convicted of trafficking hard drugs in large quantities or are armed with a firearm while doing that.