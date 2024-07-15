NevCo Employee Of The Year Named

The recent Board of Supervisors meeting also marked the annual honoring of Nevada County employees. This year, the county received 80 peer nominations for the Recognition Awards ceremony, with winners chosen by a panel of five judges. And County Supervisor Hardy Bullock announced that OES Senior Analyst Alex Keeble-Toll was this year’s Employee of the Year…

Bullock said Keeble-Toll helped secure 25 grant projects, worth 75-million dollars, to help with wildfire mitigation and reduction and evacuation preparedness…

Six other awards were also handed out. Jazmin Breaux was the Above and Beyond Employee of the Year. She’s the Tahoe-Truckee Program Manager, with the Health and Human Services Agency. The Collaborative Employee or Team of the Year was the Rise Gold Hearing Team. Innovator of the Year was Andrea Lehmkul, who’s a Senior Administrative Analyst for the Health and Human Services Agency. Rookie of the Year was Steven Renz, an OES Defensible Space Inspector. Angelina Coffey was named the Supervisor of the Year as the Administrative Services Officer for the Probation Department. And the Volunteer Intern of the Year was Sue Coe-Adams, with Library Services in Truckee.